New Analyst Forecast: $VALE Given $12.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VALE. Alfonso Salazar from Scotiabank set a price target of 12.5 for VALE.

$VALE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VALE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VALE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.4.

Here are some recent targets:

Alfonso Salazar from Scotiabank set a target price of $12.5 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Amos Fletcher from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 An analyst from CICC set a target price of $11.3 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Myles Allsop from UBS set a target price of $9.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Marina Calero from RBC Capital set a target price of $11.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Caio Ribeiro from B of A Securities set a target price of $11.5 on 04/10/2025

$VALE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $VALE stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

