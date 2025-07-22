Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $VALE Given $12.5 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VALE. Alfonso Salazar from Scotiabank set a price target of 12.5 for VALE.

$VALE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VALE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VALE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.4.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Alfonso Salazar from Scotiabank set a target price of $12.5 on 07/22/2025
  • Amos Fletcher from Barclays set a target price of $13.0 on 07/02/2025
  • An analyst from CICC set a target price of $11.3 on 05/12/2025
  • Myles Allsop from UBS set a target price of $9.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Marina Calero from RBC Capital set a target price of $11.0 on 04/17/2025
  • Caio Ribeiro from B of A Securities set a target price of $11.5 on 04/10/2025
$VALE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $VALE stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 61,732,039 shares (+130.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $616,085,749
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC added 37,252,302 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $371,777,973
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 25,977,147 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $259,251,927
  • ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 19,500,437 shares (+165.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,614,361
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 19,075,074 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,369,238
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 17,349,581 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,148,818
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 14,981,064 shares (+241.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,511,018

