New Analyst Forecast: $VAL Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VAL. Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a price target of 50.0 for VAL.
$VAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VAL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eddie Kim from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 07/10/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $50.0 on 07/10/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $46.0 on 07/01/2025
- James West from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $50.0 on 05/02/2025
$VAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $VAL stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,438,139 shares (+176.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,461,337
- DALAL STREET, LLC added 1,427,564 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,046,162
- FMR LLC removed 1,180,894 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,361,898
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 945,508 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,120,644
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 823,749 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,340,385
- TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 660,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,911,600
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 491,572 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,299,116
