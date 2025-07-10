New Analyst Forecast: $VAL Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VAL. Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a price target of 50.0 for VAL.

$VAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VAL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eddie Kim from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $50.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $46.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 James West from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $50.0 on 05/02/2025

$VAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $VAL stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

