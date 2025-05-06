New Analyst Forecast: $V Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $V. Seaport Global gave a rating of 'Buy' for $V.
$V Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $V in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/21/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
$V Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $V recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $V in the last 6 months, with a median target of $371.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $361.0 on 01/14/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $371.0 on 12/18/2024
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $375.0 on 12/11/2024
$V Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $V stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $V stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 10 times. They made 10 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/24, 03/05, 03/03, 02/28, 02/13, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 01/24, 01/23 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 01/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
$V Insider Trading Activity
$V insiders have traded $V stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $V stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL D FABARA (CHIEF RISK & CLIENT SVCS OFC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,871 shares for an estimated $26,938,973.
- RYAN MCINERNEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,720 shares for an estimated $17,530,494.
- TULLIER KELLY MAHON (VICE CHAIR, CHF PPL & CORP AFF) sold 33,741 shares for an estimated $11,801,528
- RAJAT TANEJA (PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,331 shares for an estimated $11,148,872.
- JULIE B ROTTENBERG (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,147 shares for an estimated $1,764,348.
- PETER M ANDRESKI (GBL CORP CONTROLLER, CAO) sold 2,332 shares for an estimated $815,314
$V Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,815 institutional investors add shares of $V stock to their portfolio, and 1,902 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 7,079,706 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,237,470,284
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,992,381 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,450,549,845
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 4,977,997 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,573,246,171
- STATE STREET CORP added 4,641,745 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,466,977,089
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 3,988,998 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,260,682,927
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 3,922,914 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,374,824,440
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 2,961,324 shares (-17.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $935,896,836
