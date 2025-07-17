New Analyst Forecast: $V Given $410.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $V. Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 410.0 for V.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $V, check out Quiver Quantitative's $V forecast page.
$V Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $V recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $V in the last 6 months, with a median target of $394.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $410.0 on 07/17/2025
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $397.0 on 07/17/2025
- Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $391.0 on 07/02/2025
- Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $425.0 on 06/05/2025
- Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $405.0 on 05/28/2025
- Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $410.0 on 05/27/2025
- Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $384.0 on 04/30/2025
$V Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $V stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $V stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 14 times. They made 10 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/24, 03/05, 03/03, 02/28, 02/13, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 01/24, 01/23 and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 06/26, 06/25, 06/24, 06/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $50,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 02/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 01/30.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$V Insider Trading Activity
$V insiders have traded $V stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $V stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL D FABARA (CHIEF RISK & CLIENT SVCS OFC) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 169,033 shares for an estimated $59,308,373.
- RAJAT TANEJA (PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $18,443,687.
- RYAN MCINERNEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,730 shares for an estimated $18,240,096.
- TULLIER KELLY MAHON (VICE CHAIR, CHF PPL & CORP AFF) sold 33,741 shares for an estimated $11,801,528
- JULIE B ROTTENBERG (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,147 shares for an estimated $1,764,348.
- PETER M ANDRESKI (GBL CORP CONTROLLER, CAO) sold 2,332 shares for an estimated $815,314
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$V Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,796 institutional investors add shares of $V stock to their portfolio, and 2,023 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 14,715,235 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $5,224,644,186
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 14,002,751 shares (+110.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,907,404,115
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,992,381 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,450,549,845
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 3,922,914 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,374,824,440
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,636,323 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $923,925,758
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,616,179 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $916,866,092
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,384,938 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $835,825,371
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.