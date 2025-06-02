New Analyst Forecast: $V Given $400.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $V. Matthew Coad from Truist Financial set a price target of 400.0 for V.
$V Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $V recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $V in the last 6 months, with a median target of $373.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Coad from Truist Financial set a target price of $400.0 on 06/02/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $361.0 on 01/14/2025
- James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $371.0 on 12/18/2024
- James Friedman from Susquehanna set a target price of $375.0 on 12/11/2024
$V Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $V stock 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $V stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 02/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 10 times. They made 10 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/24, 03/05, 03/03, 02/28, 02/13, 01/31, 01/30, 01/28, 01/24, 01/23 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 01/30.
$V Insider Trading Activity
$V insiders have traded $V stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $V stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL D FABARA (CHIEF RISK & CLIENT SVCS OFC) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 111,183 shares for an estimated $37,845,669.
- RYAN MCINERNEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,720 shares for an estimated $17,530,494.
- TULLIER KELLY MAHON (VICE CHAIR, CHF PPL & CORP AFF) sold 33,741 shares for an estimated $11,801,528
- RAJAT TANEJA (PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,331 shares for an estimated $11,148,872.
- JULIE B ROTTENBERG (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,147 shares for an estimated $1,764,348.
- PETER M ANDRESKI (GBL CORP CONTROLLER, CAO) sold 2,332 shares for an estimated $815,314
$V Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,812 institutional investors add shares of $V stock to their portfolio, and 2,142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 14,002,751 shares (+110.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,907,404,115
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,992,381 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,450,549,845
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 3,922,914 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,374,824,440
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,636,323 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $923,925,758
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,616,179 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $916,866,092
- EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,384,938 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $835,825,371
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,772,743 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $621,275,511
