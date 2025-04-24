New Analyst Forecast: $UTZ Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UTZ. Brian Holland from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 16.0 for UTZ.

$UTZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UTZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UTZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Holland from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $16.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $24.0 on 11/01/2024

$UTZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UTZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/24.

$UTZ Insider Trading Activity

$UTZ insiders have traded $UTZ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLLIER HOLDINGS, LLC CC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,311,442 shares for an estimated $55,325,244 .

. CARY DEVORE (EVP, Chief Op & Transform Ofc) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $519,498

HOWARD A FRIEDMAN (CEO) purchased 3,525 shares for an estimated $49,911

MITCHELL ANDREW ARENDS (EVP Chief Integr Supply Chain) purchased 2,911 shares for an estimated $39,968

THERESA ROBBINS SHEA (EVP and General Counsel) purchased 1,395 shares for an estimated $19,962

$UTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $UTZ stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

