New Analyst Forecast: $UTZ Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UTZ. Brian Holland from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 16.0 for UTZ.
$UTZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UTZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UTZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Holland from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $16.0 on 04/24/2025
- Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $24.0 on 11/01/2024
$UTZ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UTZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 03/24.
$UTZ Insider Trading Activity
$UTZ insiders have traded $UTZ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COLLIER HOLDINGS, LLC CC has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,311,442 shares for an estimated $55,325,244.
- CARY DEVORE (EVP, Chief Op & Transform Ofc) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $519,498
- HOWARD A FRIEDMAN (CEO) purchased 3,525 shares for an estimated $49,911
- MITCHELL ANDREW ARENDS (EVP Chief Integr Supply Chain) purchased 2,911 shares for an estimated $39,968
- THERESA ROBBINS SHEA (EVP and General Counsel) purchased 1,395 shares for an estimated $19,962
$UTZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $UTZ stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,175,756 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,412,338
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 698,589 shares (+20.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,939,903
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 682,948 shares (-69.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,694,965
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 620,196 shares (+13.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,712,269
- UBS GROUP AG added 522,680 shares (+90.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,185,168
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 403,928 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,325,512
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 375,000 shares (+157.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,872,500
