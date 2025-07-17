New Analyst Forecast: $UTZ Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UTZ. Peter Grom from UBS set a price target of 15.0 for UTZ.

$UTZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UTZ recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $UTZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $16.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Robert Moskow from TD Cowen set a target price of $15.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $19.0 on 02/10/2025

$UTZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UTZ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 03/24 and 0 sales.

$UTZ Insider Trading Activity

$UTZ insiders have traded $UTZ stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLLIER HOLDINGS, LLC CC sold 496,038 shares for an estimated $6,646,909

DYLAN LISSETTE purchased 16,776 shares for an estimated $199,253

HOWARD A FRIEDMAN (CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 9,875 shares for an estimated $125,168 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM JR. WERZYN purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $94,472

CHAD WHYTE (EVP, Supply Chain) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $59,814

TIMOTHY BROWN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $59,784

MITCHELL ANDREW ARENDS (EVP Chief Integr Supply Chain) purchased 2,911 shares for an estimated $39,968

THERESA ROBBINS SHEA (EVP and General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 3,084 shares for an estimated $39,951 and 0 sales.

$UTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $UTZ stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

