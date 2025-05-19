New Analyst Forecast: $USB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $USB. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $USB.

$USB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

$USB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$USB Insider Trading Activity

$USB insiders have traded $USB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CECERE (Chairman and CEO) sold 102,044 shares for an estimated $4,821,681

TERRANCE R DOLAN (Vice Chair) sold 66,317 shares for an estimated $3,114,113

JODI L RICHARD (Vice Chair) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,427,610

JAMES L CHOSY (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold 21,451 shares for an estimated $1,022,140

ALEEM GILLANI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,600

LISA R STARK (EVP and Controller) sold 3,209 shares for an estimated $151,143

ARIJIT ROY (Sr. Exec. VP) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $97,700

$USB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 811 institutional investors add shares of $USB stock to their portfolio, and 934 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

