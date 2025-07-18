New Analyst Forecast: $USB Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $USB. Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 52.0 for USB.

$USB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $USB recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $USB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $52.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Rose from Raymond James set a target price of $57.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $59.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Richard Ramsden from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $46.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $49.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $59.0 on 04/28/2025

$USB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

$USB Insider Trading Activity

$USB insiders have traded $USB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CECERE (Chairman and CEO) sold 102,044 shares for an estimated $4,821,681

TERRANCE R DOLAN (Vice Chair) sold 66,317 shares for an estimated $3,114,113

JODI L RICHARD (Vice Chair) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,427,610

JAMES L CHOSY (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold 21,451 shares for an estimated $1,022,140

ALEEM GILLANI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,600

LISA R STARK (EVP and Controller) sold 3,209 shares for an estimated $151,143

ARIJIT ROY (Sr. Exec. VP) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $97,700

$USB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 796 institutional investors add shares of $USB stock to their portfolio, and 867 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

