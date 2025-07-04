Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $USB Given $51.0 Price Target

July 04, 2025 — 04:52 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $USB. Betsy Graseck from U.S. Bancorp set a price target of 51.0 for USB.

$USB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $USB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$USB Insider Trading Activity

$USB insiders have traded $USB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW CECERE (Chairman and CEO) sold 102,044 shares for an estimated $4,821,681
  • TERRANCE R DOLAN (Vice Chair) sold 66,317 shares for an estimated $3,114,113
  • JODI L RICHARD (Vice Chair) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,427,610
  • JAMES L CHOSY (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold 21,451 shares for an estimated $1,022,140
  • ALEEM GILLANI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,600
  • LISA R STARK (EVP and Controller) sold 3,209 shares for an estimated $151,143
  • ARIJIT ROY (Sr. Exec. VP) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $97,700

$USB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 789 institutional investors add shares of $USB stock to their portfolio, and 857 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

