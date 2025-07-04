New Analyst Forecast: $USB Given $51.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $USB. Betsy Graseck from U.S. Bancorp set a price target of 51.0 for USB.
$USB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $USB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
$USB Insider Trading Activity
$USB insiders have traded $USB stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW CECERE (Chairman and CEO) sold 102,044 shares for an estimated $4,821,681
- TERRANCE R DOLAN (Vice Chair) sold 66,317 shares for an estimated $3,114,113
- JODI L RICHARD (Vice Chair) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,427,610
- JAMES L CHOSY (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold 21,451 shares for an estimated $1,022,140
- ALEEM GILLANI purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,600
- LISA R STARK (EVP and Controller) sold 3,209 shares for an estimated $151,143
- ARIJIT ROY (Sr. Exec. VP) sold 2,237 shares for an estimated $97,700
$USB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 789 institutional investors add shares of $USB stock to their portfolio, and 857 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 39,832,036 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,681,708,559
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 10,415,745 shares (+42.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $439,752,753
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 7,115,920 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,434,142
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 5,745,537 shares (-93.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,576,572
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 5,510,768 shares (+95.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,664,624
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 5,314,593 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $224,382,116
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC removed 4,862,503 shares (-95.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $205,294,876
