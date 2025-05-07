New Analyst Forecast: $USAU Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $USAU. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $USAU.
$USAU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USAU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
$USAU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $USAU stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 70,214 shares (+296.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $430,411
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 31,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,030
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 29,707 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,103
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 20,390 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,990
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 18,597 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,999
- STATE STREET CORP added 14,000 shares (+56.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,820
- OCCUDO QUANTITATIVE STRATEGIES LP added 11,928 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,118
