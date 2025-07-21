New Analyst Forecast: $URI Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $URI. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $URI.
$URI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/21/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
$URI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $URI recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $URI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $786.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $620.0 on 07/21/2025
- Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $950.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $810.0 on 06/24/2025
- Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $850.0 on 05/27/2025
- Ken Newman from Keybanc set a target price of $865.0 on 05/22/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $921.0 on 05/19/2025
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $780.0 on 05/16/2025
$URI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $URI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
$URI Insider Trading Activity
$URI insiders have traded $URI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG ADAM PINTOFF (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) sold 4,449 shares for an estimated $2,816,680
- WILLIAM E. GRACE (EVP, CFO) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $701,908
- MICHAEL D DURAND (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $688,908
- ANDREW B. LIMOGES (VP, Controller) sold 708 shares for an estimated $499,751
- JOLI L. GROSS (SVP, Chief LGL & Sustain. Off.) sold 345 shares for an estimated $250,138
$URI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 596 institutional investors add shares of $URI stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,536,461 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $962,900,108
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,441,110 shares (+137.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $903,143,637
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 885,883 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $667,424,252
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 541,579 shares (+98.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $339,407,559
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 386,232 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $242,051,594
- INVESCO LTD. removed 333,453 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,974,995
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 310,331 shares (-65.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,484,437
This article was originally published on Quiver News
