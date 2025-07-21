New Analyst Forecast: $URI Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $URI. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $URI.

$URI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URI in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

$URI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $URI recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $URI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $786.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $620.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $950.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $810.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $850.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Ken Newman from Keybanc set a target price of $865.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $921.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $780.0 on 05/16/2025

$URI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $URI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

$URI Insider Trading Activity

$URI insiders have traded $URI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG ADAM PINTOFF (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) sold 4,449 shares for an estimated $2,816,680

WILLIAM E. GRACE (EVP, CFO) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $701,908

MICHAEL D DURAND (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $688,908

ANDREW B. LIMOGES (VP, Controller) sold 708 shares for an estimated $499,751

JOLI L. GROSS (SVP, Chief LGL & Sustain. Off.) sold 345 shares for an estimated $250,138

$URI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 596 institutional investors add shares of $URI stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

