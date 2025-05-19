New Analyst Forecast: $URI Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $URI. UBS gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $URI.

$URI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

$URI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $URI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $URI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $875.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $786.0 on 04/25/2025

$URI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $URI stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 03/27, 12/19.

$URI Insider Trading Activity

$URI insiders have traded $URI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG ADAM PINTOFF (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer) sold 4,449 shares for an estimated $2,816,680

WILLIAM E. GRACE (EVP, CFO) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $701,908

MICHAEL D DURAND (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $688,908

ANDREW B. LIMOGES (VP, Controller) sold 708 shares for an estimated $499,751

JOLI L. GROSS (SVP, Chief LGL & Sustain. Off.) sold 345 shares for an estimated $250,138

$URI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 612 institutional investors add shares of $URI stock to their portfolio, and 696 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

