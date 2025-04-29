Stocks
URI

New Analyst Forecast: $URI Given $786.0 Price Target

April 29, 2025 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $URI. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 786.0 for URI.

$URI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $URI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $URI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $875.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $786.0 on 04/25/2025

$URI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $URI stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$URI Insider Trading Activity

$URI insiders have traded $URI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM E. GRACE (EVP, CFO) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $701,908

$URI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 589 institutional investors add shares of $URI stock to their portfolio, and 571 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 3,243,761 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,285,034,998
  • NORGES BANK removed 377,193 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,709,836
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 323,636 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,982,143
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 305,491 shares (+41.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,200,080
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 286,000 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,469,840
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 280,502 shares (+105.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,596,828
  • PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 243,786 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,732,609

Stocks mentioned

URI

