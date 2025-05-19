New Analyst Forecast: $URGN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $URGN. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $URGN.

$URGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

$URGN Insider Trading Activity

$URGN insiders have traded $URGN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON DREW SMITH (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,379 shares for an estimated $82,202 .

. MARK SCHOENBERG (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,551 shares for an estimated $50,698.

$URGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $URGN stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.