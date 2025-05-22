New Analyst Forecast: $URBN Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $URBN. GLJ Research gave a rating of 'Sell' for $URBN.

$URBN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $URBN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 05/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

$URBN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $URBN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $URBN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $62.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $49.0 on 11/27/2024

$URBN Insider Trading Activity

$URBN insiders have traded $URBN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $URBN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HARRY S JR CHERKEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,909,610 .

. FRANK CONFORTI (Co-President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,555 shares for an estimated $2,195,011 .

. AZEEZ HAYNE (Chief Administrative Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,676 shares for an estimated $639,221 .

. TRICIA D SMITH (Global CEO Anthropologie Group) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $539,380

WESLEY S MCDONALD sold 8,300 shares for an estimated $485,052

MELANIE MAREIN-EFRON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $100,430

$URBN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $URBN stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

