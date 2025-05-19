New Analyst Forecast: $UPWK Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UPWK. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $UPWK.

$UPWK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPWK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

$UPWK Insider Trading Activity

$UPWK insiders have traded $UPWK stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPWK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS LAYTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $8,746,450 .

. ELIZABETH A NELSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $3,666,871 .

. HAYDEN BROWN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 224,866 shares for an estimated $3,500,427 .

. ERICA GESSERT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,176 shares for an estimated $651,709 .

. DAVE BOTTOMS (GM, Marketplace) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 37,506 shares for an estimated $568,155 .

. OLIVIER MARIE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 13,942 shares for an estimated $214,734.

$UPWK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $UPWK stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

