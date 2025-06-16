New Analyst Forecast: $UPST Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UPST. Kyle Joseph from Stephens set a price target of 55.0 for UPST.

$UPST Insider Trading Activity

$UPST insiders have traded $UPST stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVE GIROUARD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 171,192 shares for an estimated $12,467,340 .

. SCOTT DARLING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 41,416 shares for an estimated $2,490,316 .

. SANJAY DATTA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,582 shares for an estimated $1,904,538 .

. PAUL GU (Chief Technology Offier) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,007 shares for an estimated $948,826 .

. NATALIA MIRGORODSKAYA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,207 shares for an estimated $248,155 .

. KERRY WHORTON COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $57,505.

$UPST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $UPST stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

