New Analyst Forecast: $UPS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UPS. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $UPS.

$UPS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

$UPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Parash Jain from HSBC set a target price of $105.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025

$UPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UPS stock 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,078 institutional investors add shares of $UPS stock to their portfolio, and 1,204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

