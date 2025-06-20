New Analyst Forecast: $UPS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UPS. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $UPS.
$UPS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UPS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UPS forecast page.
$UPS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Parash Jain from HSBC set a target price of $105.0 on 05/01/2025
- Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025
$UPS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UPS stock 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 06/04, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 05/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 05/05, 04/04, 03/17, 02/12, 01/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/17, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/15, 04/11, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$UPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,078 institutional investors add shares of $UPS stock to their portfolio, and 1,204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 8,100,865 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $891,014,141
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,018,044 shares (+125.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $551,934,659
- FMR LLC added 4,222,419 shares (+38.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $464,423,865
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 4,200,340 shares (-38.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $461,995,396
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 3,961,255 shares (+1056.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $435,698,437
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,891,551 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $428,031,694
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,536,789 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $389,011,422
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.