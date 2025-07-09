New Analyst Forecast: $UPS Given $127.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UPS. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 127.0 for UPS.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPS recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $UPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $127.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $107.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $124.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $115.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $114.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $124.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $110.0 on 04/30/2025

$UPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UPS stock 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,038 institutional investors add shares of $UPS stock to their portfolio, and 1,069 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

