New Analyst Forecast: $UPS Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UPS. Parash Jain from HSBC set a price target of 105.0 for UPS.
$UPS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $UPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Parash Jain from HSBC set a target price of $105.0 on 05/01/2025
- Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025
- Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $150.0 on 12/10/2024
$UPS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UPS stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 04/04, 03/17, 02/12, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.
$UPS Insider Trading Activity
$UPS insiders have traded $UPS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NANDO CESARONE (President, US Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,022
- NORMAN M. JR BROTHERS (Chief Legal & Compliance Off) sold 7,325 shares for an estimated $1,015,009
$UPS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,003 institutional investors add shares of $UPS stock to their portfolio, and 1,111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 3,912,816 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,406,097
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,891,551 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $428,031,694
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,484,452 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,189,397
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,421,041 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,193,270
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,378,136 shares (+77.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,782,949
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,343,899 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,465,663
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 1,337,058 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,603,013
