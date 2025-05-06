New Analyst Forecast: $UPS Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UPS. Parash Jain from HSBC set a price target of 105.0 for UPS.

$UPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $UPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Parash Jain from HSBC set a target price of $105.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $150.0 on 12/10/2024

$UPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UPS stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UPS Insider Trading Activity

$UPS insiders have traded $UPS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANDO CESARONE (President, US Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,022

NORMAN M. JR BROTHERS (Chief Legal & Compliance Off) sold 7,325 shares for an estimated $1,015,009

$UPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,003 institutional investors add shares of $UPS stock to their portfolio, and 1,111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

