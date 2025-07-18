New Analyst Forecast: $UNTY Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNTY. David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 63.0 for UNTY.
$UNTY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNTY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $63.0 on 07/18/2025
- Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 04/14/2025
$UNTY Insider Trading Activity
$UNTY insiders have traded $UNTY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARY E. GROSS sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $158,532
- VINCENT GERACI (Director Mortgage Lending/FSVP) sold 1,811 shares for an estimated $92,035
- MARK S BRODY sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $77,312
- DONALD E. JR. SOUDERS sold 1,333 shares for an estimated $54,959
- JAMES JOSEPH DONOVAN (Chief Lending Officer/FSVP) sold 1,080 shares for an estimated $52,789
$UNTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $UNTY stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 110,100 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,481,070
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 59,344 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,415,300
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 54,196 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,205,777
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP added 46,405 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,888,683
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 46,076 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,875,293
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 40,809 shares (+41.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,660,926
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 38,406 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,563,124
