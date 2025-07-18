New Analyst Forecast: $UNTY Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNTY. David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 63.0 for UNTY.

$UNTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNTY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $63.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Justin Crowley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $50.0 on 04/14/2025

$UNTY Insider Trading Activity

$UNTY insiders have traded $UNTY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARY E. GROSS sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $158,532

VINCENT GERACI (Director Mortgage Lending/FSVP) sold 1,811 shares for an estimated $92,035

MARK S BRODY sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $77,312

DONALD E. JR. SOUDERS sold 1,333 shares for an estimated $54,959

JAMES JOSEPH DONOVAN (Chief Lending Officer/FSVP) sold 1,080 shares for an estimated $52,789

$UNTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $UNTY stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

