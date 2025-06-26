New Analyst Forecast: $UNP Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNP. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $UNP.
$UNP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
$UNP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $UNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $260.0 on 06/24/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $295.0 on 03/07/2025
- Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $200.0 on 02/03/2025
- Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $265.0 on 01/10/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 01/07/2025
$UNP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UNP stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/03, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
$UNP Insider Trading Activity
$UNP insiders have traded $UNP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELIZABETH F WHITED (PRESIDENT) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,875,000
- CRAIG V RICHARDSON (EVP CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,495 shares for an estimated $1,636,740.
$UNP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,168 institutional investors add shares of $UNP stock to their portfolio, and 1,336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,114,919 shares (+57.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,444,588,464
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,543,144 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $364,552,338
- SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP removed 1,328,295 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $313,796,410
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,162,642 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,662,546
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,138,225 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $268,894,274
- MERITAGE GROUP LP removed 1,122,794 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,041,943
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,069,340 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,620,881
