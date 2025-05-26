New Analyst Forecast: $UNM Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNM. Michael Ward from UBS set a price target of 89.0 for UNM.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UNM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNM forecast page.
$UNM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ward from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 05/23/2025
- Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $81.0 on 01/14/2025
$UNM Insider Trading Activity
$UNM insiders have traded $UNM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD P MCKENNEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,099,454.
- SUSAN D. DEVORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $808,787.
- ELIZABETH CLAIRE AHMED (EVP, People & Communications) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $800,000
- TIMOTHY GERALD ARNOLD (EVP, VB & President, Colonial) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $769,199
- LISA G IGLESIAS (EVP, General Counsel) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $579,250
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UNM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $UNM stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 4,112,888 shares (+240.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $335,035,856
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,614,849 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,545,599
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,387,139 shares (+155.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,996,342
- FMR LLC removed 1,075,595 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,617,968
- NORGES BANK removed 897,891 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,572,979
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 835,037 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,022,114
- TEEWINOT CAPITAL ADVISERS, L.L.C. added 722,815 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,880,509
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.