UNM

New Analyst Forecast: $UNM Given $89.0 Price Target

May 26, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNM. Michael Ward from UBS set a price target of 89.0 for UNM.

$UNM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Ward from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $81.0 on 01/14/2025

$UNM Insider Trading Activity

$UNM insiders have traded $UNM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD P MCKENNEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,099,454.
  • SUSAN D. DEVORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $808,787.
  • ELIZABETH CLAIRE AHMED (EVP, People & Communications) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $800,000
  • TIMOTHY GERALD ARNOLD (EVP, VB & President, Colonial) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $769,199
  • LISA G IGLESIAS (EVP, General Counsel) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $579,250

$UNM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $UNM stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 4,112,888 shares (+240.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $335,035,856
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,614,849 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,545,599
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,387,139 shares (+155.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,996,342
  • FMR LLC removed 1,075,595 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,617,968
  • NORGES BANK removed 897,891 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,572,979
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 835,037 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,022,114
  • TEEWINOT CAPITAL ADVISERS, L.L.C. added 722,815 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,880,509

