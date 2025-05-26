New Analyst Forecast: $UNM Given $89.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNM. Michael Ward from UBS set a price target of 89.0 for UNM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UNM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNM forecast page.

$UNM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ward from UBS set a target price of $89.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $81.0 on 01/14/2025

$UNM Insider Trading Activity

$UNM insiders have traded $UNM stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD P MCKENNEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,099,454 .

. SUSAN D. DEVORE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $808,787 .

. ELIZABETH CLAIRE AHMED (EVP, People & Communications) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $800,000

TIMOTHY GERALD ARNOLD (EVP, VB & President, Colonial) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $769,199

LISA G IGLESIAS (EVP, General Counsel) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $579,250

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UNM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 332 institutional investors add shares of $UNM stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.