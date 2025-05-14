New Analyst Forecast: $UNH Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNH. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $UNH.
$UNH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
$UNH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $575.0 on 04/21/2025
- David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $635.0 on 12/09/2024
$UNH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/29, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 12/20.
$UNH Insider Trading Activity
$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575
$UNH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,582 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,887 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,903,163 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,091,781,621
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,583,343 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,924,275,896
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 3,799,364 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,921,946,273
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,621,799 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,832,123,242
- AMUNDI added 2,991,470 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,513,265,014
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,860,632 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,498,256,010
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,486,839 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,302,481,926
