New Analyst Forecast: $UNH Given $575.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNH. An analyst from KeyBanc set a price target of 575.0 for UNH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UNH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNH forecast page.

$UNH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $575.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $635.0 on 12/09/2024

$UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$UNH Insider Trading Activity

$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575

ERIN MCSWEENEY (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 701 shares for an estimated $438,987

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,504 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,711 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.