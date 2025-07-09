New Analyst Forecast: $UNH Given $337.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNH. Andrew Mok from Barclays set a price target of 337.0 for UNH.
$UNH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $362.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $337.0 on 07/09/2025
- Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $385.0 on 06/25/2025
- Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $418.0 on 06/20/2025
- Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $312.0 on 06/11/2025
- Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $353.0 on 06/03/2025
- Matthew Gillmor from Keybanc set a target price of $400.0 on 06/02/2025
- Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $270.0 on 05/21/2025
$UNH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/23.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 06/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 05/30, 03/31, 01/24 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/29, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $65,000 on 05/16, 05/14 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 3 sales worth up to $115,000 on 05/15, 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 05/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/08, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN MCGUIRE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
$UNH Insider Trading Activity
$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN J HEMSLEY (CEO, UHG) purchased 86,700 shares for an estimated $25,019,019
- JOHN F REX (President & CFO) purchased 17,175 shares for an estimated $4,999,919
- TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN has made 2 purchases buying 2,533 shares for an estimated $1,003,361 and 0 sales.
- KRISTEN GIL purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $1,003,329
- PATRICK HUGH CONWAY (Chief Executive Officer, Optum) sold 589 shares for an estimated $179,645
- JOHN H NOSEWORTHY purchased 300 shares for an estimated $93,646
$UNH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,517 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,847 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,903,163 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,091,781,621
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,583,343 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,924,275,896
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 3,425,564 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,794,139,145
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,860,632 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,498,256,010
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,486,839 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,302,481,926
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,275,323 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,191,700,421
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,909,438 shares (-39.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,000,068,152
