New Analyst Forecast: $UNH Given $337.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNH. Andrew Mok from Barclays set a price target of 337.0 for UNH.

$UNH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $362.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $337.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $385.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Lisa Gill from JP Morgan set a target price of $418.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Michael Ha from Baird set a target price of $312.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $353.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Matthew Gillmor from Keybanc set a target price of $400.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Sidharth Sahoo from HSBC set a target price of $270.0 on 05/21/2025

$UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UNH Insider Trading Activity

$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J HEMSLEY (CEO, UHG) purchased 86,700 shares for an estimated $25,019,019

JOHN F REX (President & CFO) purchased 17,175 shares for an estimated $4,999,919

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN has made 2 purchases buying 2,533 shares for an estimated $1,003,361 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KRISTEN GIL purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $1,003,329

PATRICK HUGH CONWAY (Chief Executive Officer, Optum) sold 589 shares for an estimated $179,645

JOHN H NOSEWORTHY purchased 300 shares for an estimated $93,646

$UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,517 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,847 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

