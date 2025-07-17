New Analyst Forecast: $UNFI Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNFI. Mark Carden from UBS set a price target of 29.0 for UNFI.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UNFI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNFI forecast page.
$UNFI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNFI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $UNFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 07/17/2025
- Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $26.0 on 06/12/2025
- Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 06/12/2025
- Krisztina Katai from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $24.0 on 06/12/2025
- Andrew Wolf from CL King set a target price of $33.0 on 03/12/2025
$UNFI Insider Trading Activity
$UNFI insiders have traded $UNFI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK BUSHWAY (President, Natural & CSCO) sold 13,700 shares for an estimated $438,400
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UNFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $UNFI stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TOWLE & CO removed 622,302 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,044,851
- SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 466,200 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,769,218
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 443,723 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,153,572
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 415,700 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,386,023
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 405,388 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,103,577
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 316,553 shares (+23.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,670,386
- HAUSER BROTHERS GMBH removed 303,050 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,300,539
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.