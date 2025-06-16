New Analyst Forecast: $UNFI Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNFI. Krisztina Katai from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 24.0 for UNFI.

$UNFI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNFI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Krisztina Katai from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $24.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Andrew Wolf from C.L. King set a target price of $33.0 on 03/12/2025

$UNFI Insider Trading Activity

$UNFI insiders have traded $UNFI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK BUSHWAY (President, Natural & CSCO) sold 13,700 shares for an estimated $438,400

$UNFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $UNFI stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

