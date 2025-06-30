New Analyst Forecast: $UNF Given $197.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNF. Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 197.0 for UNF.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UNF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNF forecast page.
$UNF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNF recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $174.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $197.0 on 06/30/2025
- Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $152.0 on 06/30/2025
$UNF Insider Trading Activity
$UNF insiders have traded $UNF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID MARTIN KATZ (Executive VP, Sales/Marketing) sold 1,299 shares for an estimated $274,024
- DAVID A DIFILLIPPO (Executive VP of Operations) sold 1,157 shares for an estimated $246,556
- WILLIAM MASTERS ROSS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,060 shares for an estimated $225,886.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UNF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $UNF stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 307,155 shares (+85558.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,444,970
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 275,782 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,986,068
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 185,286 shares (-97.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,239,764
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 145,713 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,354,062
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 133,588 shares (+353.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,244,312
- POTRERO CAPITAL RESEARCH LLC added 92,517 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,097,958
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 87,156 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,165,144
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.