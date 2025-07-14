New Analyst Forecast: $UNF Given $175.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UNF. Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a price target of 175.0 for UNF.

$UNF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $UNF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $184.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $175.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Joshua Chan from UBS set a target price of $194.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $152.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $197.0 on 04/03/2025

$UNF Insider Trading Activity

$UNF insiders have traded $UNF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID MARTIN KATZ (Executive VP, Sales/Marketing) sold 1,299 shares for an estimated $274,024

DAVID A DIFILLIPPO (Executive VP of Operations) sold 1,157 shares for an estimated $246,556

WILLIAM MASTERS ROSS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,060 shares for an estimated $225,886.

$UNF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $UNF stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.