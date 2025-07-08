New Analyst Forecast: $UMBF Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UMBF. Jared Shaw from UMB Financial set a price target of 140.0 for UMBF.

$UMBF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UMBF recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $UMBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from UMB Financial set a target price of $140.0 on 07/08/2025

$UMBF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UMBF stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMBF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$UMBF Insider Trading Activity

$UMBF insiders have traded $UMBF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MARINER KEMPER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,912 shares for an estimated $931,129 .

. NIKKI FARENTINO NEWTON (President, Private Wealth Mgmt) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $102,425 .

. KEVIN CHARLES GALLAGHER sold 527 shares for an estimated $60,146

GREG M GRAVES purchased 255 shares for an estimated $28,124

UMA WILSON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $21,597 .

. TAMARA PETERMAN purchased 178 shares for an estimated $19,687

$UMBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $UMBF stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

