New Analyst Forecast: $UMBF Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UMBF. Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a price target of 110.0 for UMBF.

$UMBF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UMBF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $UMBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $110.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Brandon Berman from Neuberger Berman set a target price of $105.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Brian Wilczynski from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $156.0 on 11/21/2024

$UMBF Insider Trading Activity

$UMBF insiders have traded $UMBF stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J MARINER KEMPER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,800 shares for an estimated $3,416,513 .

. JAMES D RINE (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 6,255 shares for an estimated $764,980 .

. THOMAS S TERRY (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,959 shares for an estimated $491,695 .

. NIKKI FARENTINO NEWTON (President, Private Wealth Mgmt) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $251,897 .

. ROBERT BRIAN BEAIRD (Chief Human Resource Officer) sold 854 shares for an estimated $105,362

KEVIN CHARLES GALLAGHER sold 527 shares for an estimated $60,146

GREG M GRAVES purchased 255 shares for an estimated $28,124

TAMARA PETERMAN purchased 178 shares for an estimated $19,687

DAVID CARL ODGERS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 100 shares for an estimated $12,290

$UMBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $UMBF stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

