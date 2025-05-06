New Analyst Forecast: $UMBF Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UMBF. Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a price target of 110.0 for UMBF.
$UMBF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UMBF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $UMBF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $110.0 on 05/01/2025
- Brandon Berman from Neuberger Berman set a target price of $105.0 on 04/16/2025
- Brian Wilczynski from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $156.0 on 11/21/2024
$UMBF Insider Trading Activity
$UMBF insiders have traded $UMBF stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UMBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- J MARINER KEMPER (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,800 shares for an estimated $3,416,513.
- JAMES D RINE (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 6,255 shares for an estimated $764,980.
- THOMAS S TERRY (Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 3,959 shares for an estimated $491,695.
- NIKKI FARENTINO NEWTON (President, Private Wealth Mgmt) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,200 shares for an estimated $251,897.
- ROBERT BRIAN BEAIRD (Chief Human Resource Officer) sold 854 shares for an estimated $105,362
- KEVIN CHARLES GALLAGHER sold 527 shares for an estimated $60,146
- GREG M GRAVES purchased 255 shares for an estimated $28,124
- TAMARA PETERMAN purchased 178 shares for an estimated $19,687
- DAVID CARL ODGERS (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 100 shares for an estimated $12,290
$UMBF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $UMBF stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,779,991 shares (+45.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $281,057,090
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 446,454 shares (+12636.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,386,798
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 431,444 shares (+74.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,692,769
- STATE STREET CORP added 304,875 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,408,192
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 225,908 shares (+298.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,495,976
- AZORA CAPITAL LP removed 221,333 shares (-55.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,979,642
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 211,707 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,403,577
