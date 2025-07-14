New Analyst Forecast: $ULY Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ULY. James McIlree from Chardan Capital set a price target of 15.0 for ULY.

$ULY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ULY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ULY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James McIlree from Chardan Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $12.0 on 03/14/2025

$ULY Insider Trading Activity

$ULY insiders have traded $ULY stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VOLKOW BEN has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 60,924 shares for an estimated $60,887 .

. ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $9,360

$ULY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $ULY stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

