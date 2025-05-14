New Analyst Forecast: $ULTA Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ULTA. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $ULTA.
$ULTA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ULTA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/14/2025
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/14/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
$ULTA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ULTA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ULTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $460.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $425.0 on 01/07/2025
- Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $538.0 on 01/07/2025
- Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $480.0 on 12/09/2024
- Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $440.0 on 12/05/2024
$ULTA Insider Trading Activity
$ULTA insiders have traded $ULTA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KECIA STEELMAN (President and CEO) purchased 1,440 shares for an estimated $499,528
- JODI J CARO (GC, Chief Risk & Compl. Ofc.) sold 902 shares for an estimated $332,984
$ULTA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of $ULTA stock to their portfolio, and 563 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 990,215 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $362,953,406
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 858,006 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $373,172,549
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 512,293 shares (+1273.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,775,876
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD removed 455,595 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,993,791
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 454,711 shares (+10336.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,767,455
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 410,900 shares (+81.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,611,286
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 368,438 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,244,739
