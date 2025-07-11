New Analyst Forecast: $ULTA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $ULTA.

$ULTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ULTA in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/30/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/30/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

$ULTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ULTA recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $ULTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $490.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $520.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $550.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $510.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $485.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $350.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Kelly Crago from Citigroup set a target price of $450.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $542.0 on 05/30/2025

$ULTA Insider Trading Activity

$ULTA insiders have traded $ULTA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ULTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KECIA STEELMAN (President and CEO) purchased 1,440 shares for an estimated $499,528

JODI J CARO (GC, Chief Risk & Compl. Ofc.) sold 902 shares for an estimated $332,984

$ULTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 412 institutional investors add shares of $ULTA stock to their portfolio, and 493 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

