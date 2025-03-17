News & Insights

New Analyst Forecast: $ULTA Given 'Neutral' Rating

March 17, 2025 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ULTA. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ULTA.

$ULTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ULTA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/14/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/14/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
  • Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024
  • UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ULTA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ULTA forecast page.

$ULTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ULTA recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ULTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $437.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $425.0 on 01/07/2025
  • Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $538.0 on 01/07/2025
  • Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $480.0 on 12/09/2024
  • Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $440.0 on 12/05/2024
  • Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $385.0 on 10/17/2024
  • Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $395.0 on 10/17/2024
  • Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $435.0 on 10/16/2024

$ULTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $ULTA stock to their portfolio, and 653 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

