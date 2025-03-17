New Analyst Forecast: $ULTA Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ULTA. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $ULTA.

$ULTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ULTA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/14/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/14/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/03/2024

$ULTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ULTA recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ULTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $437.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $425.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $538.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $480.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $440.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital set a target price of $385.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Mark Astrachan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $395.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $435.0 on 10/16/2024

$ULTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $ULTA stock to their portfolio, and 653 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

