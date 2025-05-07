New Analyst Forecast: $UFPT Given $252.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UFPT. Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street set a price target of 252.0 for UFPT.
$UFPT Insider Trading Activity
$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292.
- DANIEL C CROTEAU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,846 shares for an estimated $1,563,723.
- CYNTHIA L FELDMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,403 shares for an estimated $863,813.
- SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518.
- RONALD J LATAILLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $91,635
- JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032
$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 156,142 shares (+37.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,178,280
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP added 106,197 shares (+98.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,420,996
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 102,076 shares (-18.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,958,602
- UBS GROUP AG added 72,051 shares (+1494.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,617,190
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 63,899 shares (+55.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,623,944
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 57,787 shares (+508.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,129,499
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 54,382 shares (+261.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,969,393
