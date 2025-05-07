New Analyst Forecast: $UFPT Given $252.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UFPT. Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street set a price target of 252.0 for UFPT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UFPT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UFPT forecast page.

$UFPT Insider Trading Activity

$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292 .

. DANIEL C CROTEAU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,846 shares for an estimated $1,563,723 .

. CYNTHIA L FELDMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,403 shares for an estimated $863,813 .

. SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518 .

. RONALD J LATAILLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $91,635

JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.