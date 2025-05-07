Stocks
UFPT

New Analyst Forecast: $UFPT Given $252.0 Price Target

May 07, 2025 — 06:23 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UFPT. Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street set a price target of 252.0 for UFPT.

$UFPT Insider Trading Activity

$UFPT insiders have traded $UFPT stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • R JEFFREY BAILLY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 40,437 shares for an estimated $14,057,292.
  • DANIEL C CROTEAU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,846 shares for an estimated $1,563,723.
  • CYNTHIA L FELDMANN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,403 shares for an estimated $863,813.
  • SYMERIA HUDSON has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,293 shares for an estimated $781,518.
  • RONALD J LATAILLE (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 400 shares for an estimated $91,635
  • JASON HOLT (Vice President) sold 146 shares for an estimated $50,032

$UFPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $UFPT stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

