New Analyst Forecast: $UFPI Given $112.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UFPI. An analyst from Loop Capital set a price target of 112.0 for UFPI.
$UFPI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UFPI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UFPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Loop Capital set a target price of $112.0 on 07/23/2025
- Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $135.0 on 02/19/2025
$UFPI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UFPI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$UFPI Insider Trading Activity
$UFPI insiders have traded $UFPI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK M. BENTON (Pres, UFP Construction, LLC) sold 13,384 shares for an estimated $1,432,623
$UFPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $UFPI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 806,412 shares (+150.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,318,340
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 806,228 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $86,298,645
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 797,069 shares (+118.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,318,265
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 568,741 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,878,036
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 464,615 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,732,389
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 281,608 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,143,320
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 219,459 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,490,891
