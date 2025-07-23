Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $UFPI Given $112.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 06:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UFPI. An analyst from Loop Capital set a price target of 112.0 for UFPI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UFPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UFPI forecast page.

$UFPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UFPI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UFPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Loop Capital set a target price of $112.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $135.0 on 02/19/2025
$UFPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UFPI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$UFPI Insider Trading Activity

$UFPI insiders have traded $UFPI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PATRICK M. BENTON (Pres, UFP Construction, LLC) sold 13,384 shares for an estimated $1,432,623

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UFPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $UFPI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Stocks mentioned

UFPI

