New Analyst Forecast: $UFPI Given $112.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UFPI. An analyst from Loop Capital set a price target of 112.0 for UFPI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UFPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UFPI forecast page.

$UFPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UFPI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UFPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $123.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital set a target price of $112.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $135.0 on 02/19/2025

$UFPI Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $UFPI Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $UFPI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$UFPI Insider Trading Activity

$UFPI insiders have traded $UFPI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UFPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK M. BENTON (Pres, UFP Construction, LLC) sold 13,384 shares for an estimated $1,432,623

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UFPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $UFPI stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.