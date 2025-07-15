New Analyst Forecast: $UDR Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UDR. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 45.0 for UDR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UDR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UDR forecast page.
$UDR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UDR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $UDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/15/2025
- Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $46.0 on 07/07/2025
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $48.0 on 06/13/2025
- Vikram Malhorta from Mizuho set a target price of $41.0 on 05/23/2025
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $51.0 on 05/09/2025
- Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $44.0 on 05/08/2025
- Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 03/10/2025
$UDR Insider Trading Activity
$UDR insiders have traded $UDR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS W TOOMEY (Chairman and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,068,750
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $UDR stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,175,168 shares (-57.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,592,338
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 2,073,939 shares (-69.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,679,824
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,933,308 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,327,522
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,619,997 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,175,264
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 900,504 shares (+173.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,675,765
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC added 879,246 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,715,541
- GRS ADVISORS, LLC added 833,572 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,652,447
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.