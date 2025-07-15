New Analyst Forecast: $UDR Given $45.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UDR. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 45.0 for UDR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UDR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UDR forecast page.

$UDR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UDR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $UDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $46.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $48.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Vikram Malhorta from Mizuho set a target price of $41.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $51.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $44.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $46.0 on 03/10/2025

$UDR Insider Trading Activity

$UDR insiders have traded $UDR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS W TOOMEY (Chairman and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,068,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $UDR stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.