New Analyst Forecast: $UCB Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UCB. United Community Banks gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $UCB.

$UCB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UCB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $UCB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Catherine Mealor from United Community Banks set a target price of $32.0 on 04/30/2025

$UCB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UCB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

$UCB Insider Trading Activity

$UCB insiders have traded $UCB stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H LYNN HARTON (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,679 shares for an estimated $1,072,170 .

. SALLY POPE DAVIS purchased 1,800 shares for an estimated $50,742

RICHARD BRADSHAW (EVP, Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,785 shares for an estimated $49,985 .

. KENNETH L DANIELS purchased 500 shares for an estimated $13,616

