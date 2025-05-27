New Analyst Forecast: $UBS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UBS. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $UBS.

$UBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UBS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

$UBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE MIKIE SHERRILL sold up to $500,000 on 03/07.

$UBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $UBS stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

