UBS

New Analyst Forecast: $UBS Given 'Neutral' Rating

May 27, 2025 — 12:27 pm EDT

May 27, 2025 — 12:27 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UBS. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $UBS.

$UBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UBS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

$UBS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UBS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $UBS stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 45,938,949 shares (+1138.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,407,110,007
  • FMR LLC added 15,418,942 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $472,282,193
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 15,220,729 shares (+67.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,210,929
  • NORGES BANK added 14,822,482 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $449,417,654
  • MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 6,790,507 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,993,229
  • UBS GROUP AG removed 6,313,770 shares (-4.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,390,775
  • ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 6,277,156 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,269,288

