New Analyst Forecast: $UBER Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UBER. Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a price target of 110.0 for UBER.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UBER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UBER forecast page.

$UBER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UBER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UBER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $110.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $90.0 on 04/03/2025

$UBER Insider Trading Activity

$UBER insiders have traded $UBER stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UBER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL HAZELBAKER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 93,664 shares for an estimated $7,537,874 .

. TONY WEST (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,866 shares for an estimated $3,308,324 .

. NIKKI KRISHNAMURTHY (SVP and Chief People Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,431,394

PRASHANTH MAHENDRA-RAJAH (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $440,000.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UBER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,301 institutional investors add shares of $UBER stock to their portfolio, and 875 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.