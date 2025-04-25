New Analyst Forecast: $UAL Given $88.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UAL. Tom Fitzgerald from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 88.0 for UAL.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UAL forecast page.
$UAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tom Fitzgerald from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $88.0 on 04/22/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 04/07/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/01/2025
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 03/12/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 02/04/2025
- Catherine O’Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 11/15/2024
$UAL Insider Trading Activity
$UAL insiders have traded $UAL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDA P JOJO (EVP & Chief Customer Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,707,500
- KATE GEBO (EVP HR and Labor Relations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,819,145.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$UAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 442 institutional investors add shares of $UAL stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC added 4,390,721 shares (+46.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $426,339,009
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,312,174 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $321,612,095
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 3,291,870 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,640,577
- FMR LLC added 3,015,979 shares (+70.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $292,851,560
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 2,975,204 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,892,308
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,827,281 shares (+190.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,528,985
- INVESCO LTD. removed 2,696,201 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,801,117
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.