New Analyst Forecast: $UAL Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UAL. An analyst from Jefferies set a price target of 80.0 for UAL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $UAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UAL forecast page.

$UAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $59.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $140.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $130.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Catherine O’Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $119.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $88.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Daniel McKenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $97.0 on 10/17/2024

$UAL Insider Trading Activity

$UAL insiders have traded $UAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA P JOJO (EVP & Chief Customer Officer) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $5,707,500

KATE GEBO (EVP HR and Labor Relations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,819,145 .

. TORBJORN J ENQVIST (EVP & Chief Operations Officer) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $1,044,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of $UAL stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.