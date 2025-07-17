New Analyst Forecast: $UAL Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UAL. Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a price target of 100.0 for UAL.

$UAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $103.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Daniel Mckenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $89.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Tom Fitzgerald from TD Cowen set a target price of $88.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $81.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 04/03/2025

$UAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 478 institutional investors add shares of $UAL stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

