New Analyst Forecast: $UAL Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UAL. Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a price target of 100.0 for UAL.
$UAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $UAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/17/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $103.0 on 07/07/2025
- Daniel Mckenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $89.0 on 05/15/2025
- Tom Fitzgerald from TD Cowen set a target price of $88.0 on 04/22/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $81.0 on 04/17/2025
- Duane Pfennigwerth from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $100.0 on 04/11/2025
- Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 04/03/2025
$UAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 478 institutional investors add shares of $UAL stock to their portfolio, and 395 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,021,511 shares (+10777.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $346,735,334
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 3,772,932 shares (+3143.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $260,520,954
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP removed 3,670,329 shares (-83.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,436,217
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,655,151 shares (-84.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,388,176
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,499,951 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $172,621,616
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,160,076 shares (-22.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,153,247
- FMR LLC removed 2,111,686 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,811,918
