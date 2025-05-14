New Analyst Forecast: $UAA Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $UAA. Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a price target of 5.0 for UAA.
$UAA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UAA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UAA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.2.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $5.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from KGI Securities set a target price of $7.4 on 03/07/2025
$UAA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $UAA stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,503,006 shares (+55.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,004,889
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 2,955,490 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,471,457
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 2,864,429 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,902,681
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,814,905 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,307,413
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP removed 2,504,541 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,737,599
- AQR ARBITRAGE LLC removed 1,790,967 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,829,206
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,720,414 shares (-63.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,245,027
