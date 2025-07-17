New Analyst Forecast: $U Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $U. Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a price target of 33.0 for U.
$U Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $U recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $U in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a target price of $33.0 on 07/17/2025
- Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $35.0 on 07/16/2025
- Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 07/07/2025
- Omar Dessouky from B of A Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/26/2025
- Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 05/08/2025
- Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 05/08/2025
- Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025
$U Insider Trading Activity
$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,309,551 shares for an estimated $30,838,272.
- DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 530,391 shares for an estimated $14,355,678.
- MATTHEW S BROMBERG (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,072 shares for an estimated $2,826,403.
- SHLOMO DOVRAT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,751,342.
- ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 80,403 shares for an estimated $1,833,446.
- JAMES M WHITEHURST has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,955 shares for an estimated $1,549,839.
- MARK BARRYSMITH (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 35,266 shares for an estimated $810,414.
- FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,493 shares for an estimated $698,912.
- DALY ROBYNNE SISCO sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $441,000
- ALEXANDER BLUM (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,619 shares for an estimated $61,566.
$U Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP added 13,192,000 shares (+475.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,431,280
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 6,232,303 shares (+150.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,090,815
- ATREIDES MANAGEMENT, LP added 5,607,572 shares (+146.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,852,335
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 4,384,166 shares (-92.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,885,811
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,376,803 shares (+224.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,741,570
- RESOLUTE ADVISORS LLC removed 4,310,188 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,436,582
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 3,930,157 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,991,775
