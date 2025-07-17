New Analyst Forecast: $U Given $33.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $U. Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a price target of 33.0 for U.

$U Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $U recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $U in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a target price of $33.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $35.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Alec Brondolo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $24.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Omar Dessouky from B of A Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Ross Sandler from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Parker Lane from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $30.0 on 05/08/2025

$U Insider Trading Activity

$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,309,551 shares for an estimated $30,838,272 .

. DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 530,391 shares for an estimated $14,355,678 .

. MATTHEW S BROMBERG (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 133,072 shares for an estimated $2,826,403 .

. SHLOMO DOVRAT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,751,342 .

. ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 80,403 shares for an estimated $1,833,446 .

. JAMES M WHITEHURST has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,955 shares for an estimated $1,549,839 .

. MARK BARRYSMITH (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 35,266 shares for an estimated $810,414 .

. FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,493 shares for an estimated $698,912 .

. DALY ROBYNNE SISCO sold 14,700 shares for an estimated $441,000

ALEXANDER BLUM (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,619 shares for an estimated $61,566.

$U Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

