New Analyst Forecast: $TZOO Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TZOO. Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TZOO.
$TZOO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TZOO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
$TZOO Insider Trading Activity
$TZOO insiders have traded $TZOO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL INC AZZURRO has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 315,000 shares for an estimated $5,323,900.
- HOLGER BARTEL (Global Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 53,753 shares for an estimated $1,054,786.
- CHRISTINA SINDONI CIOCCA (General Counsel) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $221,870
$TZOO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $TZOO stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 107,681 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,148,235
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 105,382 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,102,370
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 65,004 shares (+528.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,296,829
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 45,283 shares (+66.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903,395
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 44,578 shares (+352.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $889,331
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 37,661 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $751,336
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 35,588 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $709,980
