New Analyst Forecast: $TZOO Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TZOO. Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $TZOO.

$TZOO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TZOO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

$TZOO Insider Trading Activity

$TZOO insiders have traded $TZOO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL INC AZZURRO has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 315,000 shares for an estimated $5,323,900 .

. HOLGER BARTEL (Global Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 53,753 shares for an estimated $1,054,786 .

. CHRISTINA SINDONI CIOCCA (General Counsel) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $221,870

$TZOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $TZOO stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

