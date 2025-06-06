New Analyst Forecast: $TYL Given $600.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TYL. Matthew VanVliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 600.0 for TYL.

$TYL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TYL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TYL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $655.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew VanVliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $600.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $700.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $695.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo set a target price of $615.0 on 01/07/2025

$TYL Insider Trading Activity

$TYL insiders have traded $TYL stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN S JR MARR (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 17,875 shares for an estimated $10,428,895 .

. BRIAN K MILLER (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 14,464 shares for an estimated $8,601,485 .

. JEFFREY DAVID PUCKETT (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $5,172,528 .

. H LYNN JR MOORE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $4,916,352 .

. BRENDA A CLINE sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $1,443,537

DANIEL M POPE sold 365 shares for an estimated $200,750

$TYL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 393 institutional investors add shares of $TYL stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

